Go Riteway hosting 'Drive the Bus' events to recruit school bus drivers in southeast Wisconsin

Go Riteway Transportation Group is holding two "Drive the Bus" recruitment events this week in Mequon and Milwaukee as the school year approaches and a driver shortage continues to affect districts across southeast Wisconsin.

WATCH: Go Riteway seeks school bus drivers at 'Drive the Bus' events

Go Riteway seeks school bus drivers at 'Drive the Bus' events

The first event is Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Steffen Middle School on West Steffen Drive in Mequon. The event is aimed at recruiting drivers to support the Brown Deer and Mequon-Thiensville school districts.

Attendees can drive a school bus alongside certified trainers and learn what it takes to earn a commercial driver's license and become a school bus driver. Go Riteway provides paid training and a sign-on bonus for new drivers.

David Tice, a bus driver with Go Riteway, said the job is a rewarding one.

Alonna Johnson

"I just love getting to know the kids and going to their events and you just feel like when a little kid gets on the bus, it's the first thing he does before he goes to school and if you can give them a positive experience," Tice said. "It's really meaningful for the kids."

Tice said he is excited to take the Grafton football team back to the state championship game, something he said he was able to do last year.

The need for drivers is urgent. The school year starts for many schools in southeast Wisconsin on Sept. 1, including Brown Deer. The Wisconsin Policy Forum reports Wisconsin has seen a 17% drop in licensed school bus drivers over the past two decades, creating problems such as cut routes.

Doug Luedcke, Go Riteway terminal manager, said the events give people a chance to give back to their school communities.

Alonna Johnson

"Over the years, as you've probably heard, we've had shortages here for bus drivers, and we're looking for anybody that wants to help out in their community, in their school district here and actually play an important part in some children's education here to help them to get school," Luedcke said.

For those who cannot attend Monday's event in Mequon, a second event will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Milwaukee, supporting the Nicolet Union, River Hills and Indian Hill school districts.

Those interested in becoming a school bus driver can visit Go Riteway's website for open positions.

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