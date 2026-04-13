Crews respond to possible barn collapse in Mequon

On Monday morning, emergency crews responded to a possible barn collapse in Mequon.

TMJ4 has a crew at the scene near 2212 County Line Road in Mequon, and they provided these photos:

TMJ4 Scene of possible barn collapse in Mequon

TMJ4 Scene of possible barn collapse in Mequon

Our crews tell us County Line Road has been temporarily shut down between Columbia Road and Range Line Road as officials investigate.

Information is limited at this time, and we still don't know whether anyone was injured or what may have caused the possible barn collapse.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more details are released.

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