Cedarburg police officer returns home after serving a year with the Army National Guard

CEDARBURG, Wis. — A Milwaukee man who put his education and law enforcement career on hold to serve overseas with the Army National Guard is back home and set to officially join the Cedarburg Police Department in July.

Tony Jones, a Milwaukee native who grew up playing football and wrestling at Wisconsin Lutheran High School, spent a year deployed in the Middle East before returning home just weeks ago.

He finished the police academy before his deployment and is scheduled to begin his career with the Cedarburg Police Department this summer. It's a milestone Jones has been working toward since he was a kid.

Jones said a lifelong drive to serve others led him to both careers. While overseas, Jones and his unit were on standby to respond to anyone in need.

"I've always had the want to serve people and, you know, protect different communities," Jones said. "Our job is to, if anyone gets injured or if anyone needs our help, they will call us over."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Tony Jones

The transition from deployment to daily life has brought a renewed appreciation for the ordinary. Walking through Cedarburg recently, Jones said familiar sights hit differently after a year away.

"I appreciate a lot more, specifically like the trees and the grass," Jones said. "Even the US Bank, something as simple as that."

His mother, Glenda Bennett, said her son's deployment was a mix of emotions, both intense pride and worry. Bennett watched her then-21-year-old son step away from school and his career for a year.

"I didn't want him to go. But I know that was his job, and I had to support him," Bennett said. "It gave me pain and heartache. You just can't wait to hear his voice when he'd call."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Glenda Bennett

Before attending the police academy, Jones attended Marquette University and plans to finish his degree in the coming years. He is also planning to sign another contract with the National Guard.

Jones said the impact he hopes to make in Cedarburg is simple and personal.

"Oh, Tony helped me across the street five years ago. That's really what I'm looking forward to getting out of this," Jones said.

His return comes just in time for the country's 250th birthday celebration this summer. His first day back on the job is in mid-July.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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