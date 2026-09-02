CEDARBURG, Wis. — A Cedarburg city ordinance banning pets from festival grounds continues to spark debate among residents year after year, with another major event just over two weeks away.

The rule applies during the city's many festivals, including the upcoming Wine and Harvest Fest, and is enforced primarily through posted signage.

Watch Alex Gaul's full report in the video player below:

Cedarburg neighbors weigh in on whether dogs, pets belong at city festivals

Cori Rice Kaminsky, board president of Festivals of Cedarburg, said the issue tends to ignite debate online each time a festival approaches.

"It turns into a big social media war almost every festival because inevitably, someone has seen a dog at our festivals, and it's frustrating," Kaminsky said.

Cedarburg neighbors weigh in on whether dogs, pets belong at city festivals

Kaminsky said the concerns behind the ordinance are practical — and safety-driven.

"It's hot. It's frequently crowded. Dogs are walking at face level with children. There's food all over the place. There's just a lot they can get into," Kaminsky said. "We have had situations where there's been an interaction with a dog, and somebody hasn't been happy. It ends up on social media, and we hear about it for sure."

Not everyone in the community agrees the ban is necessary. Cedarburg resident Patrick Tilley said responsible ownership should be enough.

"Just control them," Tilley said. "Keep them on a leash, and as long as they're well-behaved, they should be fine."

Tilley's dog, Hopper, is a service animal and is already exempt from the ordinance under an update the city made a few years ago. That update also clarified exemptions for dogs that live within the festival grounds. Tilley said he does not view the presence of dogs as a safety concern.

"They're worried about kids getting bitten, and that kind of thing, but you know the regulations," Tilley said. "Every dog has to be immunized and controlled and all that, so I don't know. I don't think it's a safety issue."

The ordinance is approximately 10 years old, according to Festivals of Cedarburg, but the policy goes back farther than that. Cedarburg police said they typically issue warnings — if anything — and usually just ask dog owners to leave the grounds.

The Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival is just over two weeks away and begins on Sept. 19.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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