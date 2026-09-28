Cedarburg neighbors behind e-bike and scooter regulation at city hall

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Cedarburg residents may soon see stricter rules governing e-bikes and electric scooters after the city council discussed a proposed ordinance Monday evening.

The drafted ordinance was modeled on those passed in other similarly sized municipalities. It would align Cedarburg's e-bike regulations with Wisconsin state law while adding several stricter local provisions.

Among them: a ban on e-bikes and scooters on sidewalks — with an exception for children riding to and from school — a 15 mph speed limit on shared-use paths like the Interurban Trail, and affirming the state minimum age of 16 for Class 3 e-bikes, which can reach 28 mph.

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Neighbor Gregg Janasik said the rapid growth in e-bike and scooter use caught many in the community off guard.

"I don't think the community anticipated the numbers rising quite as rapidly as they have," Janasik said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Gregg Janasik

Concerns about e-bikes and scooters in Cedarburg are not new. Neighbors and police raised similar issues to TMJ4 as far back as last September. City leaders say those complaints have persisted into 2026.

While most riders are using the devices safely, Janasik said the city still needs to act — particularly as electric scooters become increasingly popular among children.

"I'm concerned something might happen to somebody that's visiting or even a citizen," Janasik said. "Everyone can have fun and do what they want to do as long as everybody understands the rules... If the parents overemphasize the ordinance to the kids and they are aware of it, I think it will add a little bit more stability."

The ordinance would take effect immediately. However, the city plans to begin with an education period before moving to active enforcement, which could include the impoundment of e-bikes and scooters found in violation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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