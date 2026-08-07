For Drew Biber, getting the call from the Green Bay Packers was a moment he had dreamed about his entire life. Now, the Cedarburg, Wisconsin, native is working to prove he belongs on the team's 53-man roster.

Biber said the moment he got the call was unlike anything he had experienced.

"I was at the town club with my girlfriend, my sister, and two kids when I got the call. It was just a surreal moment. It's been a dream to play for this team. I'm from Cedarburg, Wisconsin. When I got the call, I'm gonna tell my whole family and pack my bags and head to Green Bay," Biber said.

The rookie tight end played college football at Purdue and Minnesota before earning his opportunity with the Packers.

Watch: Cedarburg native Drew Biber is chasing the dream of making the Green Bay Packers 53-man roster

Cedarburg native Drew Biber is chasing the dream of making the Green Bay Packers 53-man roster

Biber said adjusting to the NFL playbook has been one of the biggest challenges of the transition.

"I would say the college playbook compared to the NFL playbook, there's a lot more emotions and shifts, and calls are just a little bit longer. That's all," Biber said.

Every practice is now an audition. Whether on offense or special teams, Biber knows each rep could be the one that convinces the coaching staff he belongs on the roster.

"I know for sure special teams is a big part to get my foot in the door, so I've just been doing a lot of meetings with a special teams coordinator. Been watching a lot of film, but then a day just going out there and just doing what I do best and just going to perform at 100%," Biber said.

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