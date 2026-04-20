Cedarburg High School's Robotics team wins FIRST Wisconsin District Champions

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg High School's Robotics team is the 2026 FIRST Wisconsin District Champions and will be moving on to represent Wisconsin at the World Championship in Houston, Texas on April 29th.
The robotics team, Team 3197 - the Hexhounds - is the high school's official FIRST Robotics Competition team, which was founded in 2010.
Over 30 students from freshmen to seniors come together with skills in engineering, programming, design and leadership to build innovative robots to compete at high levels.
The students are now trying to raise $60,000 to help fund logistics and registration so they can represent their home State at the World Championship.
You can donate by following the link here: https://www.cedarburgrobotics.com/donate/
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