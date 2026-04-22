A Cedarburg couple is safely back home after surviving a deadly shooting at the Teotihuacan Pyramids in Mexico on Monday that left one person dead and at least 13 others injured.

Jake Struck and his wife, Tami, were visiting the historic site. They had just finished taking photos at the top of the pyramid stairs and were filming their descent when the gunfire began.

"Then as I was filming her, you hear the gunshots, and then everybody starts running," Struck said. "We were, you know, two minutes away from being potentially one of the victims in this situation."

Cedarburg couple witnesses Mexico pyramid shooting

Investigators identified the gunman as 27-year-old Julio Cesar Jasso Ramírez of Mexico. Authorities said Ramírez opened fire on tourists, killing one Canadian and injuring at least 13 people, including six Americans. Mexican authorities said the injured victims ranged in age from 6 to 61. Ramírez later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Video showed the armed man at the top of the pyramid as people rushed to escape. Struck and his wife hid below, waiting for an all-clear signal.

Watch: Cedarburg couple survives deadly shooting at Teotihuacan Pyramids in Mexico

Cedarburg couple at Mexico pyramid during fatal shooting

"It just felt so surreal," Struck said. "We got around the corner near the entrance, we saw a little kid just covered in blood, screaming."

The couple cut their vacation short and flew back to the United States. Struck reached out to TMJ4 and talked about his experience right after they landed. He said they are grateful to be home safe.

"We can finally just, you know, exhale and fully take in what just happened," Struck said.

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