CEDARBURG, Wis. — A Cedarburg museum is opening its doors to people and families living with memory loss, using quilts, fiber arts, and hands-on creative projects to spark connection and conversation.

The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts hosts monthly sessions as part of a larger network of "SPARK!" programs facilitated by a Wisconsin-based nonprofit. The sessions are designed for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of memory loss, along with their caregivers.

Barbara Wagner, a former teacher diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's, is among those who attend.

"The more I do. The busier I am, the slower the disease will probably progress," Wagner said. "People shouldn't give up, even if they are diagnosed with something; they should just keep busy because it really helps."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Barbara Wagner

The sessions take place inside a 19th-century barn, inside the museum's curated collection of quilts from across the world. Instructor Sara Scherper leads participants through guided observation and art-making, encouraging them to look closely and think deeply about what they see.

"It's a wonderful way to see how art impacts people's everyday lives," Scherper said. "Folks remember things that are maybe deep down or opens avenues for conversations."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Sara Scherper

The concept is similar to memory cafes — informal gatherings designed to support people living with dementia and their families. Here, the focus is on rediscovering identity through learning about and creating art.

Watch: Art sessions at Cedarburg museum offer Alzheimer's patients and caregivers a monthly moment of connection

Art sessions at Cedarburg museum offer Alzheimer's patients and caregivers a monthly moment of connection

Marie Duane began attending memory cafe sessions with her mother, who had Alzheimer's. Now she brings her cousin Barbara.

"Everybody can see different things in the quilts," Duane said. "A lot of people know each other from one site to the other site."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Marie Duane

During Thursday's session, participants made their own tote bags, complete with patches and unique stitching — a hands-on project that doubles as a lasting personal keepsake.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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