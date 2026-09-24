MILWAUKEE — City records reviewed by TMJ4 show years of complaints and code enforcement activity tied to two Milwaukee apartment buildings that were suddenly placarded this week over serious electrical and fire safety concerns, forcing dozens of residents from their homes.

Watch Mike Beiermeister's report in the video player below:

Years of complaints uncovered after tenants forced from Milwaukee apartments

Milwaukee’s Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) declared the buildings near 23rd and Michigan unsafe Wednesday after inspectors found what officials described as severe life-safety hazards, including electrical tampering, defective fire alarm systems and non-functioning fire doors.

DNS spokesperson Jeremy McGovern said the city determined residents could not safely remain inside the buildings.

“The choice between displacement or potentially people dying in a fire — that’s an easy choice for us to make,” McGovern told TMJ4.

More than 40 residents were displaced.

Records tied to the property show repeated complaints and enforcement activity over several years, including “interior of building in disrepair” cases, no-heat complaints, order violations and life-safety inspections.

Barbara Brown, who said she lived in the buildings for nearly five years, told TMJ4 many of the problems were longstanding.

“When it rained, it poured inside — literally,” Brown said. “Electricity where the lights flicker.”

Brown said she repeatedly reported issues through work orders.

“Every time I went and paid my rent — put in a work order,” Brown said.

City property records show the buildings at 2319 and 2327 W. Michigan St. are owned by S2 Real Estate 2319-2327 Michigan LLC, an entity tied to Sam Stair.

Federal prosecutors have separately accused Stair of using dozens of S2-related LLCs as part of a sweeping drug trafficking and money laundering operation. Stair has denied wrongdoing and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

On Wednesday, Stair told TMJ4 he believed the city should have allowed repairs to be made while residents remained inside the buildings.

“I’m sorry that’s all happening to people,” Stair said. “I wish the city would have worked with us and let people stay in their apartments while repairs were being made. But that wasn’t our choice.”

Smart Asset Realty, the company now managing the buildings, told TMJ4 that management believes electrical tampering and unusual electrical activity played a role in what led inspectors to discover the broader safety concerns inside the buildings.

In a statement, Smart Asset said contractors are already on site making repairs and management hopes residents can return within about two weeks.

The company also said it is working to help displaced residents find alternative housing options and coordinate access to belongings left inside the buildings.

“Electricians, fire-safety contractors, and other specialized vendors are already on site,” the company said.

Community Advocates, which is assisting displaced tenants, said the organization completed nearly 30 intake cases after the evacuation.

The organization said qualifying residents may be eligible for relocation assistance, but finding affordable housing remains a major challenge.

“Finding housing that is affordable,” a Community Advocates representative told TMJ4. “Especially for folks that are on fixed income.”

Residents seeking relocation assistance can contact Community Advocates at 414-449-4777 or visit communityadvocates.net.

For Brown, uncertainty remains.

“I don't know what tonight holds,” Brown said. “But I know who holds my tonight — thank you, God.”

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