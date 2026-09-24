Milwaukee residents speak out after violations force evacuations as owner responds exclusively with TMJ4

MILWAUKEE — At least 40 people were displaced from two Milwaukee apartment buildings after city inspectors found several life safety code violations on the property, including a tampered electrical system and fire alarms and fire doors that were not working.

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services ordered the evacuations, saying residents had minutes to collect their belongings before being forced out. Multiple displaced residents were seen camping outside the buildings, saying they had nowhere to go.

"I don't have a place to go. I'm be doing house hopping for the moment to be," Tann Matthews, a displaced resident, said.

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Another displaced resident, who identified himself only as Dexter, said he grabbed what he could in the short time he had.

"Most of the items I got was baby clothes, I'm having a newborn soon," Dexter said.

Jeremy McGovern of the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services said the decision to temporarily displace residents, while difficult, was necessary.

"We do not enjoy doing placards. It's a horrible situation for everybody involved, but the choice between displacement or potentially people dying in a fire is that's an easy choice for us to make, as distasteful as it is for us to displace residents," McGovern said.

Matthews said she had experienced rats, insects, and safety issues in the building but still wanted more time and notice before being forced out.

"Like, give us a heads up. We don't have people. Some people don't have nobody, and that's the thing about it. They not realizing what they doing to us. We being put out a place that, like, all we trying to do is try to get by," Matthews said.

City officials identified the buildings' owner as Sam Stair. Federal court records show Stair is facing more than 30 counts of drug-related and money laundering charges. Smart Asset Realty is overseeing the property.

Stair spoke by phone about the situation.

"I'm sorry that's all happening to those people. I wish the city would've just worked with us. Let the people stay in their apartments while we did any repairs. That wasn't our choice," Stair said.

Stair said he could not comment on the federal charges. He said Smart Asset Realty will be rushing the repairs and that residents have been notified of other buildings they can be moved to.

Dexter said he was skeptical about how quickly repairs would be completed.

"I'm hoping but I don't believe it'll be quick with the conditions for how things are inside," Dexter said.

The Department of Neighborhood Services said multiple pets were also picked up by Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission during the evacuation. Officials say once the safety violations are addressed, re-inspected and cleared, residents will be allowed to move back in.

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