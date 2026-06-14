Woman arrested after firing a gun at Lake Park following an argument at a picnic

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said a woman was arrested after they say she fired gunshots out of the sunroof of her car after an argument at a family picnic on Saturday.

Deputies responded to the Lake Park at approximately 6:25 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, deputies learned a verbal argument had broken out at a family picnic near Picnic Area #1.

MCSO said that at some point, a woman stormed away on foot, put her child into her vehicle, drove away, and fired two shots from a handgun through her open sunroof.

No injuries were reported, according to MCSO.

Attendees at the picnic were able to get a description of the vehicle and record the license plate.

Deputies went to the home tied to the vehicle's registration and located the woman, as well as the shell casings that appeared to match another recovered from the scene of the shooting, in the back seat of her vehicle.

The woman was taken into custody and is now facing criminal charges, and the investigation is ongoing, according to a press release on Saturday night.

A previous version of this story said authorities recovered a gun. MCSO issued a correction saying that the gun was not recovered from the vehicle, but instead that the shell casings were recovered.

They add that the suspect in custody is a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman.

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