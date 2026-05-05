Witnesses describe moment 9-year-old was struck by car near 76th and Carmen in Milwaukee

According to Milwaukee Police, a 9-year-old child was hosptialized after being struck by a car Sunday evening near 76th and Carmen on Milwaukee's north side. Police say the child suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. A 25-year-old driver was arrested, and charges are under review.

Neighbors and witnesses who saw the crash and its aftermath say it is a moment they will not forget.

Sarah LaPalm says she was driving to work when she witnessed the impact.

"It was literally as I looked — like this boy just hit the hood and was like, did like 5 flips in the air and came down back on the car in the road," LaPalm. said.

I called 911, and I'm like there's a young person just hitting the street."

She says the sound of the collision is something she will carry with her.

TMJ4 Sarah LaPalm captured this photo at the scene of officers rendering aid to the boy after she called 911

"The noise, like I'll never forget — a car accident is different than a human body hitting a car," LaPalm said.

What she saw next added to the shock.

"It looked like chest compressions, like if you were breathing, why would they do that?" LaPalm said.

Around her, panic set in. Screams from other children and people rushing in to help filled the scene.

CJ Cordell and his girlfriend, Nana, were among those who heard the commotion.

"We heard a little girl screaming, 'My brother and my brother,' and then we automatically knew a child got hit," Cordell said.

TMJ4 CJ Cordell & Nana

Others in the neighborhood rushed out trying to make sense of what had happened.

"I heard a lady screaming; I kind of walked over here, but I think the ambulance had took whoever it was away by that time," Ray Jackson said.

For Jackson, a father who lives in the neighborhood, what happened is not surprising.

"Man, it's sad, bro. It's a lot of accidents that go on around here," Jackson said. "I don't even let them play out here in the front yard."

TMJ4 Ray Jackson

He says the hardest part is knowing how young the victim is, and he has a message for drivers.

"People gotta really chill out and slow down on 76. " It's getting crazy," Jackson said.

According to MPD, the child was hospitalized, and the driver was arrested, and charges are under review.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with theassistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip