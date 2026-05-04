9-year-old struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Milwaukee

A 9-year-old was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle on Sunday evening, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police say it happened around 5:40 p.m. on N. 76th Street and W. Camden Avenue.

They say the 9-year-old was taken to the hospital, and they are expected to recover from their injuries.

According to Milwaukee police, the 25-year-old driver was arrested, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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