MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old man is in custody after Milwaukee police say he sexually assaulted a 33-year-old victim at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station on Thursday morning, leading a security guard to fire a weapon.

TMJ4

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. as commuters and travelers were catching trains. Police said station security found the man assaulting the victim in a bathroom.

Investigators said the security guard tried to stop the assault, but the suspect became combative. The security guard fired one shot, but no one was hit by the gunfire.

"I heard the lady hollering for help," witness Craig Coleman said.

Coleman tells TMJ4 that he watched the incident unfold.

TMJ4 Craig Coleman, Witness

"This morning, I heard a bunch of a lot of commotion carrying on in the bathroom," Coleman said.

Watch: Witness recalls hearing gunshot, yelling at Milwaukee's Intermodal Station

Suspect in custody following sexual assault at Milwaukee's Intermodal Station

TMJ4 asked Coleman if heard gunfire.

"I heard one, everybody heard the one gunshot, and he was running through the hallway," Coleman said.

Passengers were not allowed inside the station as police investigated the crime scene. Amtrak passengers arriving from Chicago just before 11 a.m. Thursday were dropped off in the middle of the investigation.

Sophie Sissi was on a train from Chicago when she and other passengers received a phone call from Amtrak.

"Seeing that there is forensics like right outside as well is not the best thing to see when you’re coming off the train," Sissi said.

TMJ4 Sophie Sissi, traveler

"It was worrisome, because on the way here we were thinking if it’s not safe, should we be allowed to go, should we be getting off at the airport one?" Sissi said.

Amtrak told TMJ4 services continued without interruption and noted they do not oversee security at the station.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent TMJ4 the following statement:

WisDOT is aware of a security incident that occurred this morning at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station (MIS). The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating. As it’s an ongoing investigation, details of the incident will have to be released by the investigating agency.

The MIS is owned by the state, but it is operated and maintained by third-party contractors, including the facility’s security services. WisDOT does not play a role in the daily operation or maintenance of the facility.

WisDOT is working to learn more about the incident. Our department has the utmost concern and care for the security and safety of any person using a public transportation facility. As we learn more about the incident, we will work with our contracting partners to take any necessary actions to maintain safe operation of the facility.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip