Suspect in custody following attempted sexual assault early Thursday morning in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a sexual assault and a shots-fired incident that occurred on the 400 block of W. St. Paul Avenue on Thursday morning.
Security personnel found a 31-year-old male suspect sexually assaulting a 33-year-old victim at approximately 6:02 a.m. When they attempted to stop the assault, the suspect became combative.
One shot was fired by the security however, no one was hit by the gunfire.
The suspect was then taken into custody.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
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