Wisconsin State Fair announces discount days, deals for 175th year

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair runs Aug. 6-16, 2026, and several days throughout the 11-day run include discounts, free admission and special promotions for a variety of groups.
Here is a full breakdown of this year's discount and deal days:
Thursday, Aug. 6 — Piggly Wiggly $5 Day Donate 2 nonperishable food items or make a cash donation to Hunger Task Force and receive State Fair admission for $5. The promotion runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7 — Celebrate Wisconsin Day Present an out-of-state ID and get 2 adult tickets for $20. The promotion runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9 — Military Appreciation Day Veterans, military personnel, and families receive free admission with a military ID, with a limit of 4 admissions per ID. The promotion runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10 — Senior Day Adults age 60 and older receive $7 admission with ID. The promotion runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11 — Milwaukee Bucks Kids Day Members of Bango's Kids Club can receive a free youth admission ticket during July. Bucks activities and appearances will take place in Central Park.
WATCH: Help Wisconsin State Fair win Best State Fair in the nation
Wednesday, Aug. 12 — Meijer Day Save $5 on an adult admission ticket with a Meijer receipt of $40 or more. The promotion runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13 — Educator Appreciation Day Educators receive free admission with a school-issued ID. The promotion runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 14 — Piggly Wiggly Day The day features family activities, samples, and the Kemps Ice Cream Eating Contest.
Saturday, Aug. 15 — Cream Puff Lovin' Celebration Cream puff-themed activities and an eating contest will take place in Central Park. The first 100 people in line at the Dairy Building each morning will receive a free Original Cream Puff from UW Credit Union.
Sunday, Aug. 16 — Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation Day The final day of the fair focuses on supporting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation through purchases and donations.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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