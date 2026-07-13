Help Wisconsin State Fair win Best State Fair in the nation; voting ends July 27

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair has been nominated for Best State Fair in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Voting is open daily through July 27.

Fans of the Wisconsin State Fair can cast a vote once per day at 10best.usatoday.com. Voters must be 18 or older to participate.

USA Today's editorial team and a panel of subject matter experts selected the Wisconsin State Fair, presented by T-Mobile, as a nominee for the award.

"What an honor to once again be recognized as one of the top state fairs by the committee at USA Today," Shari Black said.

Black, the CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park, pointed to the fair's milestone year as a reason for confidence heading into the vote.

"As we look ahead to the 175th anniversary of Wisconsin State Fair and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, our team has been working around the clock to make this year's Fair one for the history books," Black said. "Thanks to our unparalleled mix of amazing music, top-notch attractions, best-in-class animal shows, and so much more, we're confident we can earn the top spot this year with the help of our dedicated fairgoers."

The Wisconsin State Fair regularly attracts more than a million attendees each year and is among the most attended state fairs in the country. Its mission is to celebrate the best of Wisconsin by highlighting agriculture and other industries central to the state's history and future.

The top 10 winners will be announced Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. CT. Official voting rules are available at 10best.usatoday.com/awards/rules.

The Wisconsin State Fair runs Thursday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 16.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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