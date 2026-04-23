MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lutheran junior Niyer Clayborn set a state record in the 110 high hurdles over the weekend, placing him among the top 15 hurdlers in the nation.

Clayborn achieved the record on a cold, less-than-ideal day. He is also already a state champion in the 60-meter indoor.

Watch: How Wisconsin Lutheran's Niyer Clayborn is working to become one of the best hurdlers in the nation, as colleges across the country look to recruit him.

Wisconsin Lutheran junior Niyer Clayborn sets state record in 110 high hurdles to rank top 15 in USA

"I’ve been thinking about it all year; that's what I had my main focus on. I went into the race saying I got this, I know I can do it," Clayborn said.

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"When I got out of the blocks, it wasn't a good race. It was my best race. I got out of the blocks slow, but when I got over that first hurdle, I just got going, going and going," Clayborn said.

In track and field, speed can win races, but hurdling requires technique, rhythm, and timing. Clayborn didn’t grow up running hurdles and had never done track before his coach suggested it.

"Honestly, my coach just came up to me one day and looked at my legs, and he was like, 'You’re going to be a hurdler.' I had never done track before; I had never hurdled before. I didn’t know anything about it. He just came up to me one day and was like I want you to try hurdling. I came in and practiced, and the form was just there," Clayborn said.

Brian Gottschalk has coached the team for the past 26 years.

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"He’s just a natural. I’ve never seen anybody who can sprint over hurdles. You’ve got to sprint over hurdles. He puts his leg down his trail leg he snaps it down. His trail leg goes straight through, and he’s on to the next one. No lost motion," Gottschalk said.

"He’s just a very humble guy. He’s not too flashy; he has a quiet confidence in himself. He’s not a guy who is gonna rah rah or anything like that," Gottschalk said.

Major college programs like Oregon, Miami, and Wisconsin are already calling the junior.

"After high school, I want to go to college. I want to commit to a D1 college and run track there. I want to major in engineering. I feel like I can make the Olympics and make a big run," Clayborn said.

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