Wisconsin dog rescue saves animals from high-risk situations through foster-based program

WAUWATOSA — JR’s Pups-N-Stuff, a foster-based dog rescue in the Milwaukee area, has saved more than 10,000 animals from high-risk situations.

The nonprofit organization places animals in temporary homes instead of shelters while they wait for adoption. This approach allows dogs to receive individualized care, training, and socialization to improve their chances of finding a home.

JR's Pups-N-Stuff

Founder Jean Rhoten started the rescue after witnessing the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Seeing overwhelmed shelters and displaced pets pushed her to act. In May 2007, JR’s Pups-N-Stuff completed its first dog transport.

JR's Pups-N-Stuff

The rescue saves animals regardless of breed, age, or medical needs, especially those facing euthanasia. Volunteers and donations power everything the organization does, including medical care, transport, and daily supplies.

JR's Pups-N-Stuff Screenshot

JR’s Pups-N-Stuff relies on public support to continue its work. People can help by adopting or fostering to free up space, volunteering for events or behind-the-scenes work, donating to cover food and medical care, or sharing adoptable pets on social media.

You can help by making a donation to their gofundme by clicking here.

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