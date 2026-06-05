Childcare providers across Wisconsin are weeks away from losing state funding they have relied on since the pandemic, and some centers say they may be forced to close, raise tuition, or cut staff hours when the money runs out.

The Wisconsin Early Childhood Association says that 25% of providers in the state reported they are likely to close or significantly reduce services once the Child Care Bridge Payments Program expires June 30.

The program launched in 2025 and provided about $110 million to support providers through June 2026.

Watch: Wisconsin childcare centers face tough choices as state funding set to expire June 30

Wisconsin childcare centers face tough choices as state funding set to expire June 30

Kahlila Fennell is the co-owner of Humbled Hearts Child Development Center in Milwaukee, which serves about 60 kids from four weeks old to 13 years old.

"It's definitely a passion, and something that we take pride in doing and watching our children grow," Fennell said. "I always tell my team that they create the next leaders, they create the workforce."

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the state's early childcare system to the brink. Fennell said she struggled with employee retention until the state funding provided stability.

"I can tell you, our turnover rate here since that has been literally slim to none," Fennell said.

With the funding set to expire, Fennell said the uncertainty is difficult to navigate.

"To stand up and tell folks, hey, we don't know what's coming down the pipeline as far as funding goes for this field, that is very scary, that's very scary," Fennell said.

She says Humbled Hearts will likely have to raise tuition, serve fewer children, or cut staff hours. Most of the families the center serves are working class.

Storm Orange, a parent whose child attends the center, said the program has made a significant difference for her family.

"It's been a lifesaver that way I can run my day-to-day operations. It's hard being a boss mom. It's hard being at home with kids and the distractions. Her being here is perfect. That way, they can give her the attention that she needs to develop," Orange said.

Fennell said she is continuing to advocate for providers while having difficult conversations about what comes next.

"We should be taken seriously and looked at in this field a little bit more serious. Our program is phenomenal. It would be a shame for us, because of this funding, to be another center that has to shut down because we weren't able to provide folks with a living wage," Fennell said.

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