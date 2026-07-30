All five Democratic candidates for Wisconsin governor gathered at Turner Hall in Milwaukee Wednesday for a town hall centered on data centers, a topic that has sparked concern among Democrats, Republicans and independents alike.

A recent Marquette Law School poll found majorities across party lines say the costs of data centers outweigh the benefits. Another poll shows 34% of primary voters remain undecided.

Voter Molly Collins said the event came at the right time.

WATCH: Where Wisconsin's governor candidates stand on data centers as undecided voters head to the polls

Where Wisconsin's governor candidates stand on data centers as undecided voters head to the polls

"I think there are a lot of undecided voters. And I definitely have candidates I'm leaning towards but I really want to hear how they talk about this issue," Collins said.

With many voters still undecided, attendees said they came looking for clarity before the primary.

"I'd like to get to the point where I can feel real comfortable selecting one," voter Chris Rute said.

The candidates shared common ground on several issues. All called for stronger oversight of data centers, greater accountability for technology companies, protections for taxpayers and utility customers, and safeguards for Wisconsin's environment. But they differed on how those goals should be achieved.

State Rep. Francesca Hong called for the Legislature to pass a moratorium on new data center development, saying she would call a special session to take up the proposal. Hong said a pause is necessary to give lawmakers time to establish enforceable regulations, strengthen protections for natural resources and workers, bring union labor to the table and ensure polluters are held accountable. She also backed local control over projects and said data center development should create union jobs.

"The moratorium is so important because we have many steps we have to put into place in order to make sure we are holding polluters accountable," Hong said.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley opposed a moratorium, arguing it would not address projects already underway. Instead, he called for a long-term regulatory framework that holds companies accountable, gives local governments meaningful authority over proposed developments and requires data centers to operate using energy that is as close to 100% renewable as possible.

"We have to make sure local municipalities or local leadership has the ability to actually say 'yay or nay' over what's happening," Crowley said.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes opposed public subsidies for data centers and said companies should bear the full cost of construction, electricity and transmission infrastructure. Barnes also said projects should not move forward if a community rejects them, called for renewable energy requirements, stronger protections for natural resources and additional funding for the Department of Natural Resources to monitor compliance.

"One no public subsidies, two there will be no shared costs for every day rate payers. [Tech companies] have to cover all their electricity costs," Barnes said.

State Sen. Kelda Roys argued executive action could immediately strengthen oversight of existing projects while pushing for legislation to increase regulation. She said data centers should not receive state subsidies, proposed creating a public negotiating team to help communities evaluate projects, and said companies—not taxpayers—should pay to build the necessary infrastructure.

"We have to stop rubber stamping permits and letting big polluters get away with polluting on the front end with absolutely no oversight," Roys said.

Democratic candidate Joel Brennan stopped short of supporting a full moratorium but said he would support a 100-day pause on new projects while lawmakers establish stronger standards. Brennan said his priorities include ensuring data center companies pay all construction, operational and transmission costs, enforcing environmental regulations with "real teeth," keeping Wisconsin on a path toward carbon neutrality, requiring union labor when possible and banning non-disclosure agreements tied to projects.

"We need to make sure they have the appropriate guard rails on them environmentally, around who builds it, around who pays for it which is none of us here, and that there will never be a situation where there are non disclosure agreements," Brennan said.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel organized the event. Organizers say Republican front-runner, Tom Tiffany, declined to attend but sent a statement outlining principles for future data centers:

"No new data centers without these standards to protect Wisconsin. First as governor, I would end all subsidies for data centers in Wisconsin, including those currently provided under Governor Evers. Taxpayers should not be subsidizing some of the wealthiest companies in the world. Second, I would ensure local communities have the final say on every proposed project. Third, I would protect productive Wisconsin farmland by ensuring it is not converted into industrial-scale data center developments, just as I've consistently opposed Democrats sacrificing it for subsidized wind and solar projects. Fourth, any costs created by data centers must be paid by the facilities themselves, not passed on to Wisconsin families and businesses through higher utility bills. Fifth, I would ban nondisclosure agreements that keep communities in the dark about proposed projects. If these principles are not met, and the local community does not support the project, it should not move forward. There need to be clear principles in place to protect Wisconsin's land, water, and taxpayers," said Tom Tiffany.

Republican candidate Andrew Manske, who also did not attend, says on his campaign website that he supports an outright ban on data centers. If a ban is not feasible, he says he would pursue strict regulations.

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