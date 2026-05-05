'What am I going to do?': Milwaukee neighbors react to Walgreens closure near Metcalfe Park

MILWAUKEE — The Walgreens near Metcalfe Park at the corner of 27th and North Avenue in Milwaukee will close June 23, leaving neighbors without a nearby pharmacy.

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A Walgreens spokesperson said the location is closing due to persistent safety challenges. Despite investments in private security, the company said the store cannot remain open.

Milwaukee Police calls for service records show there have been at least 90 calls to 911 for theft and hundreds more for other incidents at the location since the start of 2024.

Brenda Miller, who lives in the neighborhood and relies on the pharmacy, said the closure is another blow to the area.

"It's like every time the intercity gets so close to coming together and getting stuff to meet our needs, they take it away," Miller said.

TMJ4 Brenda Miller, Lives in the neighborhood

Miller said the loss will be felt especially by residents who do not have access to transportation.

"What am I going to do? What am I going to do? There's no drugstores in the neighborhood. Ya know all the corner stores are so high. A roll of tissue is like 3 dollars, so it's a lot of benefits this Walgreens has," Miller said.

Watch: Milwaukee neighbors react to Walgreens closure near Metcalfe Park

Midtown Walgreens to close

Brenda Jackson, a regular customer who said she visits the Walgreens at least 4 times a week before work, said she never felt unsafe shopping there.

"I shop in here all the time. Never fear anything happening to me," Jackson said.

TMJ4 Brenda Jackson, Regular Customer

Jackson said the closure follows a pattern of businesses leaving the area. The Pick N Save on 35th Street, down the road from the Walgreens, closed less than a year ago.

"They closed Pick N Save. Now they close the Walgreens, what else is closing?" Jackson said.

Jackson typically buys snacks before work or makes a last-minute stop before church.

"This is going to be a big loss to the neighborhood," Jackson said.

The closest Walgreens is about 2 miles away. The closest pharmacy is more than half a mile from the 27th and North location.

Walgreens said customers can fill prescriptions at the 27th and North location through June 23. After that, prescriptions will be automatically transferred to the Walgreens on Wisconsin Avenue near Marquette University High School.

This story was reported on-air by Megan Lee and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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