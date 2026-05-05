Walgreens closing location on North Avenue

Officials with Walgreens confirm the company is closing the location on North Avenue in Milwaukee. They say despite actions and investments in private security, the store can't operate sustainably due to persistent safety challenges.

Walgreens officials say customers may continue filling prescriptions at the location until June 23, 2026. After that, officials say customers' prescriptions will automatically be transferred to the Walgreens at 3522 Wisconsin Avenue.

Officials with Walgreens say customers will be eligible for free prescription delivery for 90 days. They say employees will be offered opportunities to work at other Walgreens locations.

Walgreens officials say they will continue to operate other stores in Milwaukee, and they remain focused on working with law enforcement, community partners and local officials to support safer retail environments overall.

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