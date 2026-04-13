The City of Milwaukee's reconstruction of West Lisbon Avenue is slowing down foot traffic for local businesses, but loyal customers are stepping up to keep them afloat.

The city is reconstructing West Lisbon Avenue from North 100th Street to West Burleigh Street. Work is already finished between North 86th and 100th streets, and a roundabout will soon be added at Lisbon Avenue and 84th Street to improve safety conditions.

Jeffrey Brandenburg owned Jeff's Shoe Repair since 1985.

Alonna Johnson

"We wanted to see if we could make a go of it and so far, after 42 years plus, it's worked out," Brandenburg said.

Lately, business has not been the same. The sound of construction is now replacing what used to be a steady sound of chimes at the door.

"I get probably three to eight customers, maybe 10 a day. Whereas before I was getting like constant foot traffic," Brandenburg said.

Anthony Madoni Jr. works with his father at the Ace Hardware on the east side of Lisbon Avenue. That side of the street opened to traffic the week of April 6th.

Alonna Johnson

Madoni says the repaired street is a sign of what's to come.

"The road isn't all potholes anymore. It's safer for people, safer for kids," Madoni Jr. said.

He says all the orange barrels will be worth it, even as customers struggle to stop by his shop.

"It's hard for them to get here because of the construction now, and they're still finding a way," Madoni Jr. said.

WATCH: West Lisbon Avenue businesses rely on loyal customers to survive road construction project

West Lisbon Avenue businesses rely on loyal customers to survive the road construction project

The soles of loyal customers are keeping business afloat, finding a way to get to their local shops.

"She says I made the double the trip of what I had to," Brandenburg said.

"She's like I'd always come by you," Brandenburg said.

When asked what that loyalty means to him, Brandenburg expressed his gratitude.

"It means a lot. It means a lot," Brandenburg said.

The City of Milwaukee says construction on West Lisbon Avenue is expected to be finished by Fall 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip