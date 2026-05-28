WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The West Allis Players are racing against the clock to find enough cast members to save their production of "West Side Story" — the community theater group's first summer musical since before the COVID pandemic.

Organizers say they need 8 to 12 additional performers — especially men for the Sharks and Jets ensemble roles — before Monday, when a decision will be made on whether the show can move forward.

Drew Running, who landed the lead role of Tony, said the urgency is real.

"This is very urgent. We have to make a decision on whether we can continue with the show by Monday, "Running said.

Running said he has been pushing hard to keep the production alive since learning the cast was short.

"I was very excited to get the lead role in this show, and when we found out that there wasn't enough cast, I didn't want that to be the end of the show," Running said.

TMJ4 Drew Running, who landed the lead role of Tony

The West Allis Players have been a community theater staple since 1969, but the group has not staged a summer musical since before COVID. Running said the show's history makes saving it even more important.

"I think it's very important. The West Allis Players have existed since 1969. This is the first musical they're doing since before COVID. Back in the day, 90s and 80s, the West Allis Players were a very big deal and drew large crowds," Running said.

Watch: West Allis community theater needs cast members to save first summer musical since COVID

West Allis community theater needs cast members to save first summer musical since COVID

Director Scott Girmscheid has been with the West Allis Players since 1984. He said he wants to help the group reclaim its place in the community.

"I really want to help them put themselves back on the map," Girmscheid said.

Girmscheid said the ensemble is the missing piece.

"It would sure be so much better with maybe 10 to 12 more—fill up the stage, you know, with people," Girmscheid said.

TMJ4 Director Scott Girmscheid

Running agreed, putting it simply.

"You can't do a show without the ensemble," Running said.

Beyond the casting challenge, both Running and Girmscheid say "West Side Story" carries a message that still resonates.

"With all of the racism and ethnic struggles, this story masterfully explains that. It's a very powerful lesson in the futility of violence," Girmscheid said.

Girmscheid said he hopes audiences leave the theater still thinking about what they saw.

"The best thing that can happen after a production is over is that people talk about it, 'Wow, that was very powerful,' Girmscheid said.

He said even one person changed by the experience would make the production worthwhile.

"If it stops one person from getting involved in something like that, it did its job," Girmscheid said.

Running said the community has a stake in seeing the show happen.

"The community definitely wants to see it. It's an important story, so for it to not happen would be a big loss for the local arts and the community," Running said.

Girmscheid said community theater offers something that sets it apart from professional productions.

"I think it's just the mix of people, helping young actors discover their talent when they have their 'ahha' moments. Community theater is just a different vibe," Girmscheid said.

Running, who described himself as nervous when he first got involved, said newcomers should not be intimidated.

"I came into this with low expectations. I was very nervous… everyone's very accepting in the theater. You're gonna be all right," Running said.

He also noted that the all-volunteer cast makes the commitment even more meaningful.

"Community theater is all volunteers, and to see all these people putting this much work and their free time in for no pay is very incredible," Running said.

Girmscheid recalled the moment he knew Running was right for the lead role.

"The minute I heard him sing… I said, you know what, I'm gonna read you for Tony. I thought he was gonna pass out," Girmscheid said.

He added that Running's drive has been central to keeping the production moving forward.

"He really wants this show to move forward… that's why he contacted you," Girmscheid said.

No professional theater experience is required. Organizers say first-timers are welcome. The production is also seeking crew members and musicians for the live orchestra pit.

Rehearsals are currently taking place weeknights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Liberace Auditorium in West Milwaukee. Running said now is the ideal time for newcomers to join, as rehearsals have just begun.

The show will feature live singing, dancing, and a live orchestra. Performances are scheduled for July 23 through July 26.

How to get involved

Rehearsals: Weeknights, 6–9 p.m. Location: Liberace Auditorium, West Milwaukee Needed: Actors, singers, dancers, crew members, musicians.

Show dates: July 23–26 No Experience required. More info: westallisplayers.org

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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