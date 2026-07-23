WEST ALLIS — A West Allis medspa is launching a new community initiative aimed at helping local women feel confident and supported year-round.

It's called the Confidence Tree.

WATCH: West Allis business owner launches initiative to support local women

West Allis business owner launches Confidence Tree to support local women

BreNova Wellness medspa founder and board-certified nurse practitioner Brianna Smith created the project. Visitors can pick a tag from the tree, purchase the listed item, and bring it back to be donated to local women's organizations. Tags list needed items including shampoo, deodorant, pajamas, and other everyday essentials.

"I am looking for help from the community. I have a passion for helping women feel beautiful, boost up their confidence, and that's where the Confidence Tree comes in," Smith explained.

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Smith said she intentionally launched the drive in July, a time when charitable giving tends to slow down.

"July is not necessarily a month when a lot of people are in a giving spirit. People need help year-round, so I just really wanted to reach out to the community," Smith said.

The Christmas in July open house is July 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at BreNova Wellness in West Allis. In addition to donating to the Confidence Tree, attendees can enjoy giveaways, raffles and walk-in specials.

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