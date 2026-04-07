Voters heading to the polls on Tuesday should keep a few key tips in mind to ensure a smooth experience, whether it is their first time or 10th time voting.

The Milwaukee Election Commission advises voters to plan ahead. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote. The commission expects the busiest times to be between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., and again from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

While walking around the UWM campus, I spoke with people who voted or are planning to vote in Tuesday's election.

Before heading out, voters should confirm their polling location. The website myvote.wi.gov allows users to find their exact voting spot.

"I gotta like research where to go exactly," One voter, Vincent, said.

WATCH: Voters talk to TMJ4 about preparing for Tuesday's election

Voters talk to TMJ4 about preparing for Tuesday's election

The website also provides a mock ballot, which is an exact copy of what voters will see at the polls. Reviewing the ballot ahead of time can help voters prepare.

"So I always look at it ahead of time so I can make sure I understand all the names and all the words and everything, so that I don't feel awkward standing in line either," Laura, another voter, said.

Voters must also ensure they have the correct identification. Acceptable forms of ID include driver's licenses, identification cards, passports, and military IDs. These can be recently expired, as long as the ID did not expire before the last fall general election, according to the Milwaukee Election Commission.

On my walk on campus, I met Daisy, a first-time voter.

"I had to get a Panther ID for special voting because I don't live anywhere near here," Daisy said.

Daisy shared her experience preparing for Election Day.

"It was scary. I had to ask a lot of friends who have voted," Daisy said.

Ultimately, the goal for Tuesday is to make your voice heard.

"Just go out and vote," Daisy said.

"Go out and vote," Laura said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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