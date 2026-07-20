Video shows moment Milwaukee officer was hit by car, opened fire

Milwaukee police have released video of the chaotic scene on Water Street on the Fourth of July weekend that ended with a police officer being hit by a car and officers shooting the suspect.

According to police, officers were patrolling the downtown area around 2:16 a.m. July 5 when they heard multiple gunshots near East Knapp Street and North Water Street.

Officers responded on foot and saw an Audi fleeing the scene. While fleeing, the driver struck an officer with his car. Officers, including the injured officer, shot at the suspect.

The suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Hunter Meyer of Rothschild, Wisconsin, was located and arrested after being treated for gunshot wounds sustained while fleeing from police.

The injured officer, a 25-year-old woman with less than a year of service, was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

All officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative duties as is routine.

MPD released three videos from the incident showing various angles of the shooting. The videos can be viewed on the Milwaukee Police website. Viewer discretion is advised.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip