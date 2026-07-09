Marathon County man charged after striking Milwaukee police officer with vehicle in Water St. District

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old man from Marathon County was charged Thursday in a July 5 incident in which he is accused of striking a Milwaukee police officer with his vehicle while attempting to flee.

Hunter Meyer, of Rothschild, Wisconsin, was charged with one count of First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety – Party to a Crime with Use of a Dangerous Weapon, one count of First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, two counts of Hit and Run Causing Injury, four counts of Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and one count of Vehicle operator Flee/Elude Officer Causing Damage to Property.

Officers were patrolling the Water Street District around 2:16 a.m. when they saw a 2015 Audi S6 driving in circles in a parking lot. Officers then heard gunshots coming from the same area, and responded to investigate. Police say they gave Meyer "lawful commands to stop and exit the vehicle." Meyer refused and "accelerated from the scene in a reckless manner," striking an officer with the car.

Officers, including the injured officer, shot at the vehicle, striking the driver.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 1200 block of West Fond du Lac Avenue. A gun was recovered from the vehicle, and another gun was located in the area.

Meyer was found nearby. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was arrested.

The injured officer, a 25-year-old woman with less than a year of service, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

She and two other officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative duty, as is routine following a police-involved shooting.

If convicted of all charges, Meyer could face more than 80 years in prison.

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