Milwaukee police officer struck by fleeing vehicle after downtown shooting Sunday

A Milwaukee Police officer is recovering after being struck by a fleeing vehicle early Sunday morning in the downtown entertainment district.

Officers were patrolling the area around 2:16 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots near East Knapp Street and North Water Street. As they responded on foot, they saw an Audi fleeing the scene. While fleeing, the driver struck an officer with the car.

Officers, including the injured officer, shot at the vehicle, striking the driver.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 1200 block of West Fond du Lac Avenue. A gun was recovered from the vehicle, and another gun was located in the area.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was found nearby. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was arrested.

The injured officer, a 25-year-old woman with less than a year of service, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

She and two other officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative duty, as is routine following a police-involved shooting.

Police say two additional individuals arrived at area hospitals with gunshot wounds. It has not been determined if they were injured during this incident or the original shots fired that officers were responding to.

The Milwaukee Police Homicide Unit is investigating this incident. The investigation is fluid and ongoing.

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