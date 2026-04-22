MILWAUKEE — Upcyclers and Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity work to keep furniture out of growing Wisconsin landfills.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Metro Recycling and Disposal and Orchard Ridge received more than 1.6 million tons of waste combined in 2024. Metro Recycling and Disposal received 740,000 tons of waste, and Orchard Ridge took in close to 860,000 tons.

Local businesses across Milwaukee County and upcyclers in Menomonee Falls are working to keep furniture out of those landfills by giving pre-loved items a second life. Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity relies on donated inventory to help divert items from the dump.

"Our bread and butter is furniture," Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity VP of Strategy and Marketing Jake Brandt said.

Alonna Johnson

"We get primarily donated inventory," Brandt said.

"I just saw some beautiful stained glass light fixtures in there this morning," Brandt said.

"They could have just ended up on a curb somewhere or someone throwing out something that still has a second life to live," Brandt said.

Jen Dunne, owner of Rustic Rehabs, finds pieces with imperfections at thrift stores around Menomonee Falls. Instead of letting them go to the dump, she gives them a fresh start with a new coat of paint.

"This was a piece that I got at the restore that has some imperfections, so it got overlooked," Dunne said.

Alonna Johnson

"And I’m gonna paint it," Dunne said.

"You can see the landfill from 10 seconds from here, and it’s not getting any smaller," Dunne said.

Dunne says upcycling is one way to help fix the landfill problem. She is now sharing her passion with others, offering people the chance to learn how to get their hands dirty and upcycle their own pieces, or simply stop by to find something made with care.

"I feel like it’s really empowering," Dunne said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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