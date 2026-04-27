'Unite to help these kids,' says neighbor after teen killed in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — A deadly shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in Milwaukee has neighbors calling for the community to come together to curb youth violence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE| 15-year-old killed in Friday night shooting in Milwaukee

The shooting happened Friday evening near Rose Park, just steps from where Bri Chavez lives. She says she was home at the time but didn’t hear a gunshot, only desperate calls for help.

"They were yelling pretty loud, so we went out there, and we saw somebody in the backyard," Chavez said. She described seeing police tending to the teen. "We were shocked. We did not expect it, especially in this community. I feel like we are all united."

Submitted Milwaukee Police investigating after a 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound near Chambers Street by Rose Park Friday evening.

The 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound and later died from their injuries.

"It's upsetting. It's upsetting. He was 15. Nobody deserves to go at that young age. Absolutely not," Chavez said.

Mike Beiermeister The 15-year-old was found neat where Bri Chavez lives.

The deadly violence unfolded just as the city kicked off its annual "Youth Victory Over Violence Week," a series of events aimed at preventing tragedies like this one. At a kickoff event Monday, students and community leaders gathered to address the issue head-on.

The annual initiative is a city-wide series of events that brings together community leaders and young people to promote peace and find solutions to curb youth violence.

TMJ4 Staff Youth Victory Over Violence Week started Monday.

On Monday, a news conference was held at Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy, where community leaders and students talked about the issue.

"From these experiences, I have learned that violence doesn’t affect just one person," said Catori Turner, a student at Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy. "It affects families, friends, schools, entire communities."

WATCH: 'Unite to help these kids,' says neighbor after teen killed in Milwaukee shooting

2 teens arrested for fatal shooting of 15-year-old

Milwaukee police have two 14-year-olds in custody in connection with the shooting. At an intake hearing Monday, a court commissioner ordered the teens to remain in secure detention for at least 48 more hours.

A Defense attorney for the teens described the shooting as a "tragic accident" where kids were recklessly playing with a gun. Prosecutors, however, told the court the two surviving teens have given conflicting stories, each blaming the other for pulling the trigger. The district attorney's office is now reviewing the case to determine what, if any, charges will be filed.

For Chavez, the solution starts with neighbors looking out for one another.

"Be more united! I feel like everybody has distanced themselves," she said. "As a city, we all need to unite and help these kids that are involved in all this violence."

She expressed her deepest condolences to the families impacted by this.

The two teens are scheduled to be back in court later this week. What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

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