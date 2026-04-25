15 year old killed in Friday night shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Friday.

The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 400 block of West Chambers Street. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital, where he or she later died as a result of the injuries.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation, and they continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

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