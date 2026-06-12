Susan Kim

A giant mural of legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker is nearly complete, with artist Mauricio Ramirez wrapping his final day on site Friday ahead of an official unveiling later this month.

Ramirez spent four weeks on the project, at times painting 100 feet in the air. His last day on site brought a special visit from members of the Uecker family, including daughter-in-law Cathy, who has closely followed the mural's progress.

Watch: Uecker family members visit mural artist Mauricio Ramirez on Friday

Giant Bob Uecker finished - just needs the artist's signature

"I think it's stunning. I'm a little blown away by the whole thing and the fact that Mauricio is so talented," Cathy said.

Cathy's daughter and Bob Uecker's granddaughter, Emily flew into Milwaukee to see the mural in person.

Susan Kim

"It's just incredible, blown away. It's even better in person. I've gotten to see so many pictures of the progress, so I'm just really thankful to be here in person to be able to see it. It's so exciting. It means everything," Emily said.

The family also reflected on what the late Brewers broadcaster, known as Mr. Baseball, might have thought of the tribute.

"He probably would say that he didn't want it done. He's very, he's very humble. I think he would have loved to meet Mauricio. I'm sure he'd be very honored. He'd be honored, very touched," Cathy said.

When asked what characteristics Ramirez captured best, Cathy pointed to one detail in particular.

"I really think it's his eyes and how they light up, and how I think it shows the love for Milwaukee, for baseball, for the state of Wisconsin, and the fact that Mauricio could do that with a spray paint can is pretty incredible," Cathy said.

The support from the Uecker family was meaningful to Ramirez as he closed out his time on site.

"It's a special day because it'll be my last day painting here on site, and to me it's kind of like a goodbye to the site where I was working at for the past 4 weeks, but it's also something exciting because the people get to see the mural completed," Ramirez said.

The visit also carried a full-circle quality. Cathy is a retired art teacher and a longtime fan of Ramirez's work. She previously taught a class on his artwork and led a school bus full of kids to see his Giannis mural when it was painted.

Ramirez will sign the mural at the official unveiling, which will be held later this month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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