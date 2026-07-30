Truck driver in fatal Highway 164 crash speaks out about trauma after striking 22-year-old

Kim Brown says he was behind the wheel of the truck that struck and killed 22-year-old Noah Bautch on Highway 164 earlier this month—and that he has been carrying the trauma of that moment ever since.

Brown contacted TMJ4 after seeing our previous story with Noah’s family. He said he wanted viewers to hear his account of what happened and understand how the crash has affected his life.

TMJ4 Dump Truck Driver Kim Brown

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at approximately 2:07 p.m. July 6 on Highway 164 at Lawnsdale Road in the Village of Waukesha. Noah suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch: Truck driver involved in fatal crash on highway speaks out:

Truck driver in fatal crash speaks out about trauma after striking 22-year-old

Brown, a Milwaukee native who has driven dump trucks for about a decade, said he was traveling south on Highway 164 when he saw Noah walking along the emergency lane.

Noah Bautch Noah Bautch

“I never thought in a million years that he would just jump in front of my vehicle,” Brown said.

Brown believes Noah intentionally entered the path of the truck. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office has not publicly confirmed that conclusion or released what investigators determined led to the crash.

Brown said onboard video captured the collision and other drivers stopped and provided witness accounts. He said he cooperated with investigators, underwent a blood draw, received no citations and was told he had been cleared.

“They cleared me. They took me, did a blood draw, checked for substances and all of that. Everything came back clean,” Brown said.

TMJ4 Dump Truck Driver Kim Brown

The sheriff’s office has only publicly said the crash remained under investigation. TMJ4 asked the agency to confirm whether Brown was formally cleared, whether the investigation is complete and whether investigators determined why Noah entered the roadway. We have not yet received a response.

Brown said being told he did nothing wrong has not stopped him from replaying the collision.

He said he was not emotionally ready to meet TMJ4 at the crash site for the interview.

“I just wasn't ready to go back to see that site because of what I'm already having reoccurring visions of what happened and that would have opened up a whole can of worms,” Brown said.

Brown said he has struggled to sleep, experienced changes in his appetite and developed anxiety about driving.

“Everybody has been saying, hey man, it's not your fault, it's not your fault, but it's easier said than done because I'm sitting in the driver's seat and the guy loses his life,” Brown said.

Brown said he is seeing counselors and taking medication to help him sleep.

Kim Brown Dump Truck Driver Kim Brown

“It's been bad, it's been bad for me, you know, I'm not, I'm not the same person who I was before the accident,” Brown said.

Brown remains employed but is currently off work while undergoing therapy. He said his employer wants him to receive the help he needs before returning to the driver’s seat.

“To be totally honest, I want to go back to work. I do want to go back to work, but I know I'm not, I'm not fit to come back to work now,” Brown said.

Brown said his absence from work has caused him to lose income, attend frequent appointments and rely more heavily on his family. Brown's children have set up a GoFundMe to help him during his time away from work.

“It just didn't impact me, it affected my whole family, you know, and those that are around me,” Brown said.

Noah’s father, Patrick Bautch, previously told TMJ4 that the family does not blame Brown. Patrick said he may one day be willing to meet with the driver as both men work through their grief. Brown said he would also be open to that meeting.

“Talking to him, he may have something to say to me that will help me along my journey as well,” Brown said.

Brown said both families are now carrying pain that may never fully fade.

“I'll always carry this burden in my heart just like they'll carry it in their heart. It's a burden. Nobody won in this situation, you know what I mean, if it came down to it, nobody won. We we all lost,” Brown said.

Brown said he decided to speak publicly because he felt his experience had largely gone unheard.

“I think I just want to tell my story and you know, just, just be heard because I have been having a rough time,” Brown said.

He also offered a message to anyone experiencing a mental health crisis.

“Don't be ashamed to go and ask for some help if you're having a rough time because there's always people willing to reach out and help other people, never feel like you're alone,” Brown said.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can utilize the resources below:

Immediate crisis support

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 for free, confidential support 24 hours a day. Wisconsin counselors assist people experiencing suicidal thoughts, emotional distress, trauma, depression, anxiety or substance-use concerns.

Immediate danger: Call 911 when someone is in immediate physical danger, an attempt is happening or emergency medical assistance is needed.

Milwaukee County

Milwaukee County Crisis Line and Mobile Crisis: 414-257-7222. Available 24/7 for adults, children and families. The non-police mobile team includes counselors, therapists, psychologists and nurses who can respond in the community.

Mental Health Emergency Center: 1525 N. 12th St., Milwaukee. The center provides 24/7 crisis assessment, stabilization and treatment for children, adolescents and adults, including people without insurance or an ability to pay.

Waukesha County

Waukesha County Crisis Line: 262-547-3388. Trained crisis staff are available 24/7 for urgent mental health or substance-use concerns.

Waukesha County Crisis Resource Center: 1501 Airport Road, Waukesha. Voluntary admissions are available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 262-896-8589 for a referral.

NAMI Southeast Wisconsin: 262-524-8886 for local support groups, education and help navigating mental health services in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. This is not an emergency line.

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