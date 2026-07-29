Tony Romo cited for OWI, open bottle after Milwaukee traffic stop

TMJ4 has learned the citations against Tony Romo, who was arrested in Milwaukee last Thursday.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Burlington native received three citations in total for operating while under the influence, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and unsafe passing on the right.

No blood alcohol content was listed on the citations.

Romo Citations by TMJ4 News

A Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy pulled Romo over at the Marquette Interchange shortly after 6 p.m. during rush hour traffic for "unsafe passing on the right, cutting across the gore" — the marked area between highway lanes.

The traffic stop was captured on body cam footage obtained by TMJ4.

Tony Romo field sobriety 2

When asked where he was coming from, Romo told the deputy he had just left a golf course where he was playing in a "USGA tournament" and was heading to meet his grandparents.

Romo told the deputy he had nothing to drink. He was taken to the Milwaukee County Jail sally port for field sobriety tests that he performed "poorly," according to deputies.

The body camera footage shows Romo appearing to have difficulty following instructions, asking multiple times for clarification and moving his head when told to keep it still.

He mentioned having previous back surgeries that affected his ability to perform the tests.

The citations carry a total fine of $1,568.50. He was ordered to pay the fines or appear in court by Sept. 21.

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