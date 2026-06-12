Summerfest 2026 transportation guide: Plan your route

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest organizers have released a comprehensive transportation guide for the 2026 festival. From driving routes and parking recommendations to transit shuttles, Bublr Bikes or bar shuttles, attendees are encouraged to plan ahead and take advantage of the wide range of transportation options available.

READ ALSO | Henry Maier Festival Park implements new bag policy for all events, including Summerfest

Important Travel Tips – Know Before You Go

To help attendees prepare for their visit, here are some things to know before you go:



Plan your route to and from the festival in advance

Check recommended traffic routes to minimize delays and maximize your festival time

Driving to Summerfest

Due to emergency repairs on the Clybourn Street Bridge, Summerfest recommends parking at the following lots:

Museum Center Park Lot (745 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive) Lewis Center (616 E. Clybourn St.) U.S. Bank Structure (716 E. Clybourn St.)

Arrive early and utilize the following downtown exits to avoid lakefront congestion:

Plankinton Avenue Greenfield Avenue/Lapham Boulevard National Avenue Jackson Street/Van Buren Street St. Paul Avenue/James Lovell Street



Pre-purchase parking online before you arrive at Summerfest.com.

Ride The Hop for FREE

TMJ4 The Hop streetcar service in Milwaukee.

Getting to Summerfest is easy with The Hop streetcar — and it's completely free.

The Hop runs daily and stops just steps from the Summerfest North Gate at the Couture Transit Center.

Fans are encouraged to park at these nearby lots to ride The Hop to the lakefront:



777 N. Milwaukee St.

721 N. Broadway St.

840 N. Broadway St.

The Hop Festival Line offers increased frequency during all nine days of Summerfest.

Ride Straight to the Gate with MCTS Shuttles

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Skip traffic and parking hassles by taking the MCTS Summerfest shuttles, offering one of the easiest ways to get to and from the festival — with drop-off right outside the Mid Gate.

Three dedicated shuttle routes will operate from these three Park and Ride lots:



College Avenue

Brown Deer

Hales Corners

Shuttles provide direct, nonstop service to the Summerfest gates. Cashless fares are $18 round trip for adults and $9 for riders ages 11 and under, adults 65 and older, and individuals with qualifying disabilities. Riders can pay using mobile payment options for quick and easy boarding, and parking at these lots is free.

In addition to shuttle service, other options for festivalgoers riding MCTS:



The CONNECT 1 BRT line offers fast, frequent rides to downtown Milwaukee within walking distance of the festival's North Gate, offering frequent service every 10 minutes on Saturdays

CONNECT 1 and regular route fares are $2.75 for riders ages 12 and up

Multiple MCTS local routes also serve the area nearby

Visit Summerfest.com or RideMCTS.com for routes, schedules, fares and service details.

Pedal In with Bublr Bikes

TMJ4 Bublr bikes.

Beat traffic and enjoy a ride to the lakefront by biking to Summerfest using Bublr Bikes. Stations are located throughout Milwaukee and near festival gates. Simply pick up a bike at any station and return it to any of these convenient nearby stations:



Discovery World

Erie & Menomonee

The Couture

Trestle Park (Erie & Jackson)

Bar Shuttles, Scooters and Rideshare

Richard Vogel/AP FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. A judge has struck down California’s ballot measure that exempted Uber and other companies from a state law requiring their drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Many Milwaukee bars and restaurants offer free or low-cost shuttles directly to the festival gate. A full list of participating shuttle locations is available at Summerfest.com.

Users can rent a scooter and park it at designated locations near the North and Mid Gates.

A dedicated rideshare drop-off and pick-up zone is located outside the North Gate.

Plan Ahead

For maps, routes and further details, visit the Get Around Guide at Summerfest.com.

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