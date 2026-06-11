Henry Maier Festival Park implements new bag policy for all events, including Summerfest

Milwaukee World Festival is requiring clear bags for all events at Henry Maier Festival Park this festival and concert season.

Clear bags must be no larger than 12 x 12 x 6 inches. Any bag over the size limits will not be allowed inside the park.

Smaller non-clear bags, like clutches or fanny packs, are still permitted but must be under 6 x 9 inches.

Security will search all permitted bags before entry. Backpacks and large non-clear bags are not allowed.

The updates align with industry best practices to keep the experience efficient and positive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip