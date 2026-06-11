Henry Maier Festival Park implements new bag policy for all events, including Summerfest

Milwaukee World Festival is requiring clear bags for all events at Henry Maier Festival Park this festival and concert season.
Clear bags must be no larger than 12 x 12 x 6 inches. Any bag over the size limits will not be allowed inside the park.
Smaller non-clear bags, like clutches or fanny packs, are still permitted but must be under 6 x 9 inches.
Security will search all permitted bags before entry. Backpacks and large non-clear bags are not allowed.
The updates align with industry best practices to keep the experience efficient and positive.
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