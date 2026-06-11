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Henry Maier Festival Park implements new bag policy for all events, including Summerfest

New security rules took effect a few weeks ago at Henry Maier Festival Park for all festivals, includuing Summerfest.
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Milwaukee World Festival is requiring clear bags for all events at Henry Maier Festival Park this festival and concert season.

Clear bags must be no larger than 12 x 12 x 6 inches. Any bag over the size limits will not be allowed inside the park.

Smaller non-clear bags, like clutches or fanny packs, are still permitted but must be under 6 x 9 inches.

Security will search all permitted bags before entry. Backpacks and large non-clear bags are not allowed.

The updates align with industry best practices to keep the experience efficient and positive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin