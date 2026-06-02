Student loan borrowers in Milwaukee face higher payments as federal repayment plans change

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Department of Education is giving borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans at least 90 days to enroll in a new plan of their choice, but some Milwaukee borrowers say the new options are raising their monthly payments by hundreds of dollars.

Ebony Kirkendoll, a first-generation college graduate and student loan borrower, said she took on student loans at 17 as the only way she could afford college. She is currently on an income-driven repayment plan, which evaluates payments based on income. She said the new plans do not give borrowers a choice in how much they pay, forcing difficult financial decisions.

Alonna Johnson

"You're putting people in a position of do I pay my rent or do I do my student loan payment? I'm going to pay my rent because that's my immediate need. I need housing."

Kirkendoll said her payments have been consistent but are not enough to keep up with the interest on her loan.

"My monthly payments are made on-time, consistently and they're not enough to supersede the interest on my loan."

Borrowers will be able to choose between two options: the Repayment Assistance Plan and a standard borrowing plan.

The Repayment Assistance Plan sets payments between 1% and 10% of a borrower's gross income and includes tiered repayment timelines spanning 15, 20, or 25 years.

The standard plan carries a fixed rate of at least $50 a month for up to 10 years.

For borrowers who cannot afford their monthly payment, the Department of Education says deferment or forbearance are available as temporary options to pause payments. However, interest continues to accrue under both options.

Borrowers can visit StudentAid.gov to compare repayment options and find a plan that fits their situation. The Wisconsin Coalition on Student Debt also offers free one-on-one counseling for borrowers navigating the new plans and resources to help keep college costs low.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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