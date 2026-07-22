Wisconsin Special Olympian Katrina Crow has been working toward a moment like this for years — and this summer, it finally arrived in a Minnesota pool.

Crow, who was born with intellectual disabilities, grew up watching her brothers swim and wanted to do the same. Her family taught her, and she has been competing with Special Olympics since 2005. This year marked the first time she qualified for the USA Games, representing Wisconsin.

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She learned she had made it in a memorable way.

"I got the news. We found out in a video that the Special Olympics poster of all of that athletes that made it. It was cool," Crow said.

Watch: Special Olympian Katrina Crow wins gold at USA Games in Minnesota

Special Olympian Katrina Crow wins gold at USA Games in Minnesota

Crow competed in three events at the games. The experience carried extra meaning because she competed in the same pool where one of her brothers swam in college.

In the 100 freestyle, she won gold.

TMJ4 In the 100 freestyle, she won gold.

"I was actually in complete shock that I actually swam that well, so I was kinda like amazed because we were actually seeded really close and I ended up being like 13 body lengths like I was so winning it," Crow said.

The achievement left her with a deeper sense of what is possible.

"It showed me going to the games that I'm just as capable as they are doing it and showing that we are able to do anything if we put our minds and focus to it," Crow said.

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