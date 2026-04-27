Farmers market season is almost here in Southeast Wisconsin, bringing fresh, locally grown produce to communities starting as early as the first weekend of May.

For growers like Jenny Yang, owner of YG Produce, that means getting to work on her 10-acre field. What started as a way to enjoy nature turned into a way of life.

WATCH: Farmers market season is almost here in Southeast Wisconsin

Southeast Wisconsin farmer and shoppers prepare for farmers market season

"All the field behind me is a 10 acres," Yang said.

"When my first year farming by myself, I sell at Fondy’s farmers market," Yang said.

Yang will sell her harvest at both the Fondy and West Allis farmers markets this year. She said her prices depend on size but are meant to be affordable.

Alonna Johnson

"Cilantro could be $2," Yang said.

"So tomato or potato, could be one bucket, is like $5," Yang said.

According to weekly data from the USDA, tomatoes average $2 per pound, potatoes cost up to $6 for five pounds, and onions are just over $1 in the Midwest.

Venice Williams, executive director of the Fondy Farmers Market, said shopping at a farmers market offers more than just competitive prices.

Alonna Johnson

"When you enter a farmer’s market, you’re interacting with the people who grew that food and so they are number one passionate and excited," Williams said.

"Fresh healthy food grown by the person who is selling it to you," Williams said.

Williams said access to fresh food is also improving.

"The Fondy farmers market was the very first market in the entire state to begin accepting EBT SNAP benefits several decades ago," Williams said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says many markets now accept food assistance benefits, and some can match benefits up to $20.

Yang said her produce is often harvested just a day before it reaches her customers.

"Fresh produce like a fresh vegetable will make your body healthy," Yang said.

"I can’t wait to sell all my vegetables at the West Allis market. I want to see all my customers come in," Yang said.

Here is a list of local farmers markets and their opening dates:

Watertown Farmers Market – Tuesdays, May 6 to October



Beaver Dam Farmers Market – Saturdays, May 2 to late October, 8 a.m.–12 p.m.



Kenosha Public Market – Saturdays, outdoor season begins May 2, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.



The Market at Tower Park (Delavan) – Thursdays, June 4–Sept. 10, 3–7 p.m.



Fondy Farmers Market – Early season begins May 9, 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Regular Season begins July 4 to October 31, Saturdays, Sundays and Thursdays.



South Shore Farmers Market – Historically Saturdays, June to October, 8 a.m.–12 p.m.



West Allis Farmers Market – Opens May 2, operates Tue/Thu/Sat until late October.



Racine Farmers Market on the Lake – Saturdays, May 9 through October, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.



Sturtevant Farmers Market – Mondays starting June 8, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.



Sheboygan Farmers Market – Wednesdays & Saturdays, June to October, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.



Elkhorn Farmers Market – Saturdays, May 23–September 5, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.



Lake Geneva Farmers Market – Thursdays, May 7 to October 29, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.



West Bend Farmers Market – Saturdays, May 16–Oct. 31, 7:30 a.m.–11 a.m.



Waukesha Farmers Market – Saturdays, May 2–Oct. 31, 8 a.m.–12 p.m.



Oconomowoc Farmers Market – Saturdays, May 2, 8 a.m.–12 p.m.



Pewaukee Farmers Market – Wednesdays, June 3 to September 30, 3–6 p.m.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip