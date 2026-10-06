'So beyond grateful': Milwaukee Brewers fans gearing up for Game 3

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting a free watch party for Game 3 at the UW Credit Union Plaza outside American Family Field on Tuesday, giving fans a chance to experience the playoff atmosphere while the team plays in San Diego.

A total of 3,000 fans grabbed free tickets to the event, which was organized in response to positive feedback from September's Rally for October watch party. Gates open around 7:30 p.m., an hour before first pitch.

Watch Alonna Johnson's video report below:

Milwaukee Brewers fans gearing up for Game 3

For many fans, it is truly about the chance to gather and celebrate the home team. Mike Mittelsteadt was inside American Family Field for Game 1 and Game 2 of the National League Division Series. He will be watching close by for Game 3, but he plans to be back inside the stadium — whether it is for a potential Game 5 of this series or Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

"We have nine wins, nine wins to go and we'll be right here for the both of them," Mittelsteadt said.

Alonna Johnson

Kyle Cosgrove and Ava Anderson drove six hours to Milwaukee for the playoffs. I spoke with the pair after they watched Game 2 on Sunday and caught them back at the team store on Monday. Cosgrove has been a Brewers fan his whole life, while Anderson was introduced to the team this year.

WATCH: Brewers fans say walk-off hit was unforgettable ahead of Game 3 watch party

Milwaukee Brewers fans gearing up for Game 3

After watching the electric walk-off hit in Game 2, both said it was a moment they will never forget.

"Reflecting on it, I watched the Packers win the Super Bowl, I watch the Bucks win in '21 and I think there inside the stadium... was the best sports moment I ever experienced as a Wisconsin fan," Cosgrove said.

Alonna Johnson

"As a first-time baseball fan, I am so beyond grateful that it's this team that I am a fan of. I love them a lot," Anderson said.

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