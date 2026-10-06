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'So beyond grateful': Milwaukee Brewers fans gearing up for Game 3

Milwaukee Brewers fans gearing up for Game 3
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MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting a free watch party for Game 3 at the UW Credit Union Plaza outside American Family Field on Tuesday, giving fans a chance to experience the playoff atmosphere while the team plays in San Diego.

A total of 3,000 fans grabbed free tickets to the event, which was organized in response to positive feedback from September's Rally for October watch party. Gates open around 7:30 p.m., an hour before first pitch.

Watch Alonna Johnson's video report below:

Milwaukee Brewers fans gearing up for Game 3

For many fans, it is truly about the chance to gather and celebrate the home team. Mike Mittelsteadt was inside American Family Field for Game 1 and Game 2 of the National League Division Series. He will be watching close by for Game 3, but he plans to be back inside the stadium — whether it is for a potential Game 5 of this series or Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

"We have nine wins, nine wins to go and we'll be right here for the both of them," Mittelsteadt said.

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Kyle Cosgrove and Ava Anderson drove six hours to Milwaukee for the playoffs. I spoke with the pair after they watched Game 2 on Sunday and caught them back at the team store on Monday. Cosgrove has been a Brewers fan his whole life, while Anderson was introduced to the team this year.

WATCH: Brewers fans say walk-off hit was unforgettable ahead of Game 3 watch party

Milwaukee Brewers fans gearing up for Game 3

After watching the electric walk-off hit in Game 2, both said it was a moment they will never forget.

"Reflecting on it, I watched the Packers win the Super Bowl, I watch the Bucks win in '21 and I think there inside the stadium... was the best sports moment I ever experienced as a Wisconsin fan," Cosgrove said.

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"As a first-time baseball fan, I am so beyond grateful that it's this team that I am a fan of. I love them a lot," Anderson said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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