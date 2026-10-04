Jackson Chourio walks it off as Brewers win 4-3, take 2-0 series lead

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (TMJ4) — A huge sigh of relief can be heard over American Family Field as the Brewers come from behind to defeat the Padres 4-3.

The Padres got things started in the top of the first as Ty France singled to score Manny Machado and take the lead.

San Diego would extend their lead in the top of the fifth off a throwing error by Cooper Pratt. Luis Campusano scored to take a 2-0 lead.

Milwaukee came alive in the bottom of the fifth with a couple of hits before Sal Frelick's single scored Christian Yelich.

Logan Henderon was the starter for the Brewers and he pitched until the sixth inning. He pitched a total of five innings and had: 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts.

A gritty postseason debut from the rookie https://t.co/Z2LGnt286e — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 4, 2026

72 pitches for Henderson.

The Brewers found life again in the bottom of the seventh, scoring off an error by the Padres, to bring the deficit to 3-2.

Captain doubles → Sal drives him in https://t.co/YBuX3rTMXN — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 4, 2026

It would come down to the last pitch in the bottom of the 9th. Jackson Chourio stepped up to the plate against Mason Miller with bases loaded. Chourio lined it through center for the walk-off win. The Brewers win 4-3 to take a 2-0 series lead over the Padres.