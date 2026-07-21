Sin City Bikers push for traffic safety changes at Milwaukee intersection after deadly hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee motorcycle club is turning grief into action after a deadly hit-and-run crash at Teutonia and Vienna avenues.

Sin City Bikers are collecting petition signatures and calling for traffic safety improvements at the intersection where Amy Austin and May Daiber were struck and killed.

Watch: Sin City Bikers push for traffic safety changes after deadly hit-and-run:

Bikers push for safety changes after deadly Milwaukee hit-and-run

Valetta Bradford-Williams, founder of the X-Man Foundation and a member of Sin City Bikers, is helping lead the push for a roundabout or another traffic-calming measure.

“It’s dangerous. It is a horrific intersection,” Bradford-Williams said.

The effort began after a memorial ride held in honor of Austin and Daiber.

“We are trying to make sure we don’t lose another life,” Bradford-Williams said. “You see, Teutonia has been a racetrack for a long time.”

Bradford-Williams said her connection to Austin makes the fight deeply personal.

“Amy is a dear friend, a dear, dear friend. Her father was a member of Sin City for many, many, many moons,” Bradford-Williams said.

TMJ4 Valetta Bradford-Williams, founder of The X-Man Foundation and a member of Sin City Bikers

Austin also supported Bradford-Williams through her own family’s experience with reckless driving. Bradford-Williams’ son was hit by a distracted driver when he was 5 years old. He survived, but his injuries permanently changed his life.

“He is 21, and we were only promised 2 years,” Bradford-Williams said.

Bradford-Williams said the danger near the intersection has continued. During Saturday’s memorial ride, she said another driver nearly struck several bikers.

“They were getting ready to do the prayer for the ride on Saturday, and a car sped and split the median and almost hit 6 or 7 of us on Saturday,” Bradford-Williams said.

TMJ4 Sin-City Bikers demand safety changes after deadly Milwaukee hit-and-run

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said it has not received the petition and has no current plans for traffic calming at the intersection.

DPW said a roundabout would have to meet specific engineering and space requirements. However, the department said other safety measures could be considered through the city’s community-led traffic-calming program.

Bradford-Williams said she does not want concerns about cost or engineering to stop the discussion.

DEBORAH AUSTIN Sin-City Bikers demand safety changes after deadly Milwaukee hit-and-run

“I don’t want to hear about budgets. I don’t want to hear about the engineering of the thing. It’s possible,” Bradford-Williams said. “It’s not a want anymore. This is a need.”

Austin’s family told TMJ4 it is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community.

Bradford-Williams said organizers are seeking hundreds of signatures and have a direct message for city leaders.

“Step up to the plate,” Bradford-Williams said.

Milwaukee police said they are still searching for the unknown driver and the black Yukon involved in the deadly hit-and-run.

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a black 2007-2014 GMC Yukon with unknown registration plates The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a black 2007-2014 GMC Yukon with unknown registration plates

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

A GoFundMe has been established by family. You can donate here: https://gofund.me/33c0f7338

May Daiber's family has also set up a GoFundMe.

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