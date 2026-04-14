Shorewood construction and development decisions spark frustration for local businesses and residents

Frustration is growing in Shorewood as small businesses and residents raise concerns about development, construction and decision-making in the village.

The impact is already hitting daily lives. I first learned about this story from a viewer named Jay, who emailed bringing attention to a Facebook post from a local business outlining some of their concerns. I went to the streets of Shorewood to hear from residents and business owners.

TMJ4 Shorewood construction and development frustrate local businesses

At North Shore Boulangerie, a longtime bakery, the owner says rising costs and village decisions are hitting small businesses hard. He and his neighbors are navigating ongoing construction and growing frustration about not being heard.

Construction zones in Shorewood are hard to miss and, for some, even harder to navigate. For resident Narkeez Carlton, getting through it all comes with extra challenges. She says crews added rove mats to help, but day-to-day navigation is still uncertain.

"Not knowing what's next, honestly. One day they're digging up Lake Bluff, next thing I know they're digging up the next block," Carlton said.

TMJ4 Narkeez Carlton

Nearby, the impact is hitting businesses. North Shore Boulangerie, a longtime staple, is now forced to scale back.

"We've never closed ever, we've operated seven days a week since the day we opened," owner Gene Webb said.

Now, for the first time in 12 years, North Shore Boulangerie is closed two days a week.

"We started hitting 33, 34, 35% losses on revenue," Webb said.

TMJ4 Gene Webb

Losses add up fast for a small business.

"The insurance payments, the rent, those fixed costs do not go down. There isn’t enough money coming in to pay for everything that needs to get paid for," Webb said.

Staying afloat can mean tough decisions.

"Payroll, you can work on that by not having two days of operation," Webb said.

Customers are surprised and frustrated.

"So sorry for them because it’s hard enough to be a small business person. You’ve got to deal with construction, and there’s no place to park," Northshore resident Mary Ellen Gatta said.

TMJ4 Northshore resident Mary Ellen Gatta

Parking is a common concern. The only nearby lot is slated for future affordable housing, adding to the uncertainty for some businesses, while others see a different need.

"I personally would like this affordable housing. It would allow someone like me to stay in our local community," Carlton said.

The balance between development and access is fueling community debate, including a push by some residents to recall village board members.

"The only way for the village to take us seriously is for us to do something serious," Shorewood resident Gino Groysman said.

TMJ4 Gino Groysman

Even though opinions differ, there is common ground on one thing.

"Municipalities need to appreciate the value of small businesses. You can’t keep taking hit after hit after hit," Webb said.

With construction expected to last until October, people in Shorewood are hoping for a solution before the impact becomes permanent.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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