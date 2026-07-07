MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is reporting a 30-percent drop in homicides in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year, but not every neighborhood is seeing the same progress.

The Milwaukee Police Department also reported a 98% homicide clearance rate, meaning all but one case resulted in the department referring criminal charges to the district attorney.

"Violent crime is down 8 percent," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. "This is great news for our community."

Watch: City leaders hold press conference to release latest crime statistics

MIlwaukee releases latest crime statistics

Mayor Cavalier Johnson echoed that sentiment.

"Milwaukee is a safer community compared to last year," Johnson said.

Overall major crimes are down 7% this year, according to MPD. Overall shootings across the city are also down nearly 30%.

But one north-side neighborhood is seeing a 200-percent spike in shootings. According to MPD data, Sherman Park went from 4 shootings in the first half of last year to 13 this year. Three victims were killed this year; 11 others were injured, MPD data shows.

TMJ4 Sherman Park Crime Scene

D'lana Reed, a Sherman Park resident, said the increase in crime is directly affecting her family.

"I have a family of five, and I can't even bring them to the tot lot across the street," Reed said. "It's not safe. There are teenagers constantly doing inappropriate things."

TMJ4 D'lana Reed - Sherman Park Neighborhood resident

Reed said she wants to see more officers in the area during peak crime hours, and she acknowledged the challenges facing the department.

"I know there's a staffing issue, I know they've been having a hard time getting people to want to be police in Milwaukee, but that doesn't mean we can neglect the things that need our attention," Reed said.

Watch: Sherman Park mom frustrated as neighborhood shootings spike while city crime drops: ‘It's not safe'

City leaders tout falling crime numbers

When asked what he would say to Reed about her concerns, Norman responded directly.

"First of all, I say I hear you, and I see you," Norman said.

Norman said Sherman Park already receives additional resources because it is considered a targeted enforcement focus area. He also addressed whether MPD has the capacity to increase its presence in the neighborhood.

"Yes, we do. I think it's important to show that we see these types of flare-ups, but there is a thing about over-policing," Norman said.

TMJ4 MPD News conference

Reed said she understands the concerns about over-policing but believes a visible police presence could still make a difference.

"When some people have interactions with the police, they do tend to change their behavior sometimes. So if we could get that over here where they're just stopping by, making that presence known, it would deter a lot of that negative behavior," Reed said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip