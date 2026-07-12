A Sheboygan teenager is making what many are calling a miraculous recovery after nearly losing his legs in a farming accident.

He spoke with TMJ4's Meryl Hubbard outside the Froedtert Bluemound Rehabilitation Hospital in Wauwatosa to share his story.

Mason Kramer was celebrating his graduation and 18th birthday when his life changed on June 18. While working at a farm in Sheboygan, he says he lost his balance and his legs got caught in a silo unloader machine. His legs were torn up, multiple bones were broken, and he lost 25% of his body's blood.

"I was kind of in the beginning nervous for my life because I saw the blood coming out. I was really worried for my legs," Kramer said.

WATCH: A Sheboygan teenager is making what many are calling a miraculous recovery after nearly losing his legs in a farming accident

Sheboygan teen makes miraculous recovery after nearly losing legs in farming accident

First responders arrived and Kramer was life-flighted to the hospital, where he underwent three surgeries. At first, he didn't know if legs could be saved, but just three weeks later, he is already learning how to walk again.

"All the doctors have been saying that it's kind of like I'm healing at a rate that they've never really seen before," Kramer said.

Kramer attributes his speedy recovery to his optimism, faith and the support around him.

"Something that really got me through was praying. I prayed through the whole situation. And really, I knew that I had a life ahead of me, and I wasn't gonna let this stop me," Kramer said.

Kramer credits many people for helping him survive and recover. He specifically thanked his co-workers Karl Gabrielse, Scott and Lisa Hesselink; the EMS responders who stopped his bleeding and rushed him to the hospital; the Flight for Life helicopter team; his doctors; and his rehabilitation team, especially physical therapists Kylie and Mike and occupational therapist Molly. And, of course, he thanked his family.

"I have them to thank to still be here and be at the place where I am now," Kramer said.

Despite having to put his career in the trades on hold, Kramer is looking forward to returning to the farm.

"If I was having a bad day I would ask if I could come into work because I love working with the cows I love working on machinery so yeah it's it's really been a big part of my life working on the tractors," Kramer said.

His positive attitude is driving his recovery.

"I could be saying to the physical therapist, 'No, I don't want to. I don't want to do it today. I don't want to do this today. I don't. I don't feel good today.' But I have the positive attitude where I want to get better. I want to get back to being my 18-year-old self," Kramer said.

Kramer is expected to return to Sheboygan by Monday.

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