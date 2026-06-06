MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old alleged serial mail thief is behind bars awaiting potential criminal charges after repeatedly targeting a Milwaukee neighborhood. One resident's quick thinking helped police make the arrest.

Stacy McSwain says neighbors near 48th and Townsend began warning each other about a woman stealing mail and returning to the area day after day.

"Why, why are you going through the mailbox?" McSwain said. "And then when I saw her take everything out, I'm like, no, this can't be happening."

TMJ4 Stacy McSwain — Mail theft victim

After seeing surveillance video of the suspect going door to door, McSwain says she spotted the woman walking down the street and pulled out her phone to record her for the police.

"Look at her trying to stuff the mail. Going to the house on the corner," McSwain said in the cell phone video.

Watch: Victim helps Milwaukee police track down alleged serial mail thief

'She had to be caught': Victim helps Milwaukee police track down alleged serial mail thief

Days later, on June 3rd, McSwain’s home was the next target according to Milwaukee police.

Surveillance video captured the suspect stealing a handful of pieces of mail from McSwain's home before walking away.

Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 Mail thief suspect going door to door

"It was very frustrating. You feel violated in a way because someone is going through your personal information," McSwain said.

McSwain says she has heard from several other victims in the neighborhood and wonders how many neighbors without surveillance cameras may not even know their mail was taken.

"Yeah, it was very surprising that she repeated, and that's what I was afraid of. She was going to come back the next day," McSwain said.

Using McSwain's cell phone footage and surveillance video, Milwaukee police say officers tracked down and arrested the 27-year-old suspect.

"I'm very thankful that they did," McSwain said.

Milwaukee County records show the suspect remains in jail. TMJ4 is not naming her because she has not been charged yet.

While neighbors are hopeful the month-long string of mail thefts has come to an end, concerns about the unknown remain.

"You're worried that your information is being taken and that it could be used. We don't know. We don't know what she did with it, what she plans to do with the information or if she's just collecting it," McSwain said. “This has to stop. Like, she had to be caught.”

In addition to contacting police, USPS says you can report mail theft on its website or by calling 877-876-2455.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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