Families, bikes, music and root beer floats filled Gordon Park as Riverwest marked the Fourth of July with a neighborhood tradition rooted in togetherness.

TMJ4 Riverwest's Gordon Park Fourth of July celebration shows how community organizations can bring neighborhoods together around shared values and local pride.

Kids decorated bikes and wagons in red, white and blue before marching with families from Bremen and Clarke into the park. Live music, local performers, live art and Lakefront Brewery root beer floats filled the rest of the day.

Watch: 4th of July celebrated in Gordon Park:

Riverwest Fourth of July celebration at Gordon Park celebrates community

For Riverworks Community Development manager Ruth Weil, the event has been part of her life since 2012, minus a couple of COVID years.

"I like seeing the kids have fun. I like the art and the speeches and how real we are here. And we don't hold anything back here at Gordon Park 4th of July," Weil said.

TMJ4 Riverworks community development manager Ruth Weil

Weil says the celebration stands apart from typical holiday events because of its roots in the neighborhood.

"Because it's about community. It's not just about flag-waving patriotism. It's about community and how we can celebrate each other," Weil said.

Jim Klisch of Lakefront Brewery has made serving root beer floats part of his own holiday tradition.

"Having the band, have the kids, seeing the decorated wagons and the bicycles, and just seeing the appreciation that the people have here, you know, this is my 4th - better than any fireworks or anything else," Klisch said.

TMJ4 Jim Klisch of Lakefront Brewery

Andre Hall, who works with Riverworks and grew up near Harambee, says Gordon Park holds personal meaning for him.

TMJ4 Andre Hall,

Hall says in a neighborhood made up of people from different walks of life, events like this still matter.

"Because it brings people together...You know, we can all socialize, get to know each other...it's good for everybody, you know, all, all races," Hall said.

Performers included King Kamonzi and Ms. Ingrid, with live art by Shami rounding out the day's programming.

Weil said this year's theme captured what the event is all about.

"The power of we. I like that theme because together we can do a lot. That's what it means. So here we are. Awesome," Weil said.

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